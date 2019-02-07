Former Arizona forward Emmanuel Akot will transfer to Boise State, per Exum Elite, Akot’s Utah-based travel ball team.
Akot transferred from the UA following Arizona’s Bay Area sweep in January, although he will complete the spring semester of his sophomore season in Tucson. The former five-star recruit averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 2019.
Akot has experience playing in Boise. He played at the Taco Bell Arena in Arizona’s first-round loss to Buffalo in the NCAA Tournament last year, going scoreless on 0-of-3 shooting from the field with one assist in nine minutes.