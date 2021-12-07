Alec Berens, BGK Capital
Alec Berens is a Co-Founder and Partner at BGK Capital, an investment management firm serving High-Net Worth Individuals, Family Offices, and Institutions. He and his partners created the firm to help individuals and smaller institutions access direct institutional-level management. Prior to founding the firm, he was the Director of Research at an investment firm in Arizona with over $300 million in assets. In that role, he led a team of research analysts in evaluating global equity and fixed income securities. Prior to this, he was in Equity Research at JMP Securities (a San Francisco based investment bank). At JMP Securities, he facilitated investments in Small and Mid-Cap Stocks, and Special Purpose Entities. Before beginning his investment career, Alec was sponsored by Bridgestone as a professional golfer. He currently serves on the board of directors as Vice Chair for El Rio Health. El Rio Health is a non-profit community health center, serving over 113,000 patients with an annual budget more than $150 million. Alec also holds the Arizona Community Foundation’s Endowment Building certificate. Alec graduated from Emory University with an undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Economics and is also a CFA® charter holder.