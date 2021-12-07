Alicia White, Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC
Alicia White graduated from Canisius College with a bachelor’s in marketing, Medaille College with a master’s in business administration and the University of Arizona with a master’s in accounting. She then earned her Certification in Public Accounting. Upon receiving her master’s degree in accounting, she went to work for Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC, a local Tucson accounting firm, where she worked her way up to Senior Audit Manager. She manages a staff of ten and services a variety of clients in the for-profit and not-for-profit sector.
Alicia also gives back to her community by serving on different not-for-profit Boards. Alicia is currently the Audit Committee Chair and Board member of the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and the Finance Committee Chair and Board member of Greater Tucson Leadership. She has previously served on the Board of Imago Dei Middle School and Higher Ground Resource Center. Alicia is currently a member of the Tucson Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leaders Council and is a graduate of the 2016 Greater Tucson Leadership Class.