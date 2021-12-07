Amanda Bruno, City of Tucson
Amanda Bruno is a project manager in the Office of Economic Initiatives at the City of Tucson where she focuses primarily on business retention and expansion, and special programs to support small and local businesses. She attended the University of Arizona and she graduated magna cum laude with her bachelor’s degree with honors in anthropology and religious studies in 2015. She earned her master’s in public administration in 2020 and was selected as the program’s first Valdez Fellow.
Amanda is passionate about creating opportunities for others. Upon joining the City of Tucson in 2021, Amanda coordinated with the City and the University of Arizona to develop a new fellowship program for graduate students interested in local government. In addition to placing a fellow for the 2021-2022 academic year, her efforts resulted in three additional graduate students working in the City Manager’s Office. Additionally, Amanda was elected as the youngest board member of the Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED) in 2021 and chairs the organization’s Young Professionals Committee. She helped launch the organization’s first mentorship program, which pairs new economic development professionals with experienced practitioners to support their professional development goals and is actively working to increase the availability of internship opportunities and capstone projects for students interested in economic development careers.