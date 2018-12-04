Aron William Schmidt, Vail Unified School District

Originally from Flagstaff, Aron Schmidt came to Tucson in 2000 where he attended the University of Arizona. Aron has worked in the Vail Unified School District since 2006, starting out as a Math teacher and now serving in his current role as Director of High School Instruction and Career and Technical Education (CTE). In this role, Aron has been able to increase career opportunities for Vail students and has helped support Vail’s continued educational success. Aron is a member of various state groups supporting CTE including ACOVA, CTE Quality Commission, and Arizona CTE Strategic Planning Committee. Aron believes in high access to quality educational opportunities and is dedicated to enhancing career and technical education to students across Arizona.