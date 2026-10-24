Xinhua said Wang accompanied Kim to a Korean War memorial in Dandong, where the North Korean leader paid tribute to Chinese People's Volunteer Army soldiers who fought alongside North Korea during the three-year conflict. Kim also toured a Dandong automobile factory, it said.

New Yalu River Bridge boosts bilateral ties

China and North Korea opened the two-mile long New Yalu River Bridge, their most significant land border crossing, this month after a long delay, aiming to rejuvenate trade and commerce after years of strained ties and ‌pandemic-related disruptions.

"Kim has given his imprimatur to bilateral trade by crossing the New Yalu River Bridge to enter China," said Christopher Green, a Korea specialist at Leiden University in the Netherlands, saying the delayed opening had shown how dysfunctional the relationship had become.

During a meeting on Saturday, Wang told Kim that China was ready to use the bridge's opening to expand personnel exchanges and economic and trade cooperation, Xinhua said.

A visit by Kim now is consistent with the current phase of closer economic ties and more frequent high-level exchanges between China and North Korea, said Lu Chao, an expert in China-North Korea relations at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, a Chinese government think-tank in Shenyang.

"The opening of the bridge has resolved a major bottleneck in China-North Korea trade logistics," Lu said. "With the logistics constraint eased, bilateral trade is likely to increase further."

Trump waits for Kim to engage