This Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant that sat at 2530 N. First Ave. closed its doors at the end of August after three years of business.
Asian Sofrito's menu blended popular Chinese dishes with Caribbean flavors, from lo mein and chicken chop suey to fried plantains and pork fritas.
The restaurant's owners thanked their patrons in a Facebook post and announced that they would close for good on Aug. 29.
A new restaurant, Buendia Breakfast and Lunch Cafe, opened in the former Asian Sofrito location in early November.