On the week UA swimming coach Augie Busch was selected to be part of Team USA’s coaching staff for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, his attempt to rebuild his father’s once-dominant swimming program at Arizona hit a difficult snag. Busch parted ways last week with assistant coaches Cory Chitwood and Beth Botsford, two of the top names in UA swimming history. Botsford, a two-time gold medalist at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, won the NCAA championship in the 200 backstroke in 2000 and led the Wildcats to a No. 2 finish in the NCAA finals. Chitwood was a 14-time All-American at Arizona, winning the NCAA championship in the 200 backstroke in 2000, 2011 and 2012. At the same time, a possible replacement for Chitwood was taken off the board when 12-time UA All-America swimmer Coley Stickels was hired by Greg Byrne on Tuesday to be the new head coach at Alabama. Stickels had been the top assistant coach at Indiana.