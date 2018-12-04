Beah Williams, BW Beauty LLC/Salon Services NW

For over fifteen years Beah Williams has graced the beauty industry as an entrepreneur and innovator. Her business model is based on the idea that professionals should be relevant and engage in their communities. Beah’s presence is unique, which has inspired the community outreach in which she participates. She is the Co-Founder of Team Keeping the Culture Alive, CFO of Barbea Williams Performing Company and sits on many community boards connected to students, teen moms and Communities of Color. Beah is the daughter of Barbea Williams and Tariq Rasool and proud mother to Tayvien Williams.