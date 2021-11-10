Ben's Bells: Grace Albrecht

Grace Albrecht was nominated by Tracey Klell, who said:
Grace is a 5th-grade student at Estes Elementary. After learning about band, orchestra and general music choices she noticed that her classmates were sad. She asked a few of them why and they said that they were going to have to take general music because their family can’t afford to buy them an instrument. So she started making bracelets to sell for $3 each and has raised over $600 for her classmates. She is a true example of an Estes Leader, leading with a caring heart every day. I would be honored for you to recognize this special young lady.
If you know someone who inspires kindness within the Greater Tucson or Connecticut community, nominate them for a Ben's Bell! bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee