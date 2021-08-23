Ben's Bells: Tom Walbank

Meet Tom Walbank, this week’s Ben’s Bells Bellee. Hannah Levin nominated Tom for cultivating community through his work with local musicians.
Local musician Tom Walbank has continuously used the power of music to raise significant amounts of money for important social causes and individuals including the George Floyd Memorial Fund and local artists such as Al Foul (currently battling stage 4 cancer) and Andre Newman, a local artist and activist who passed away (funds raised went to help his surviving family). He does this by coordinating unique recording sessions with local musicians for Bandcamp compilations and then donates the sales proceeds directly to the recipient or organization.
In this way he cultivates community and creativity while also raising money. Such extraordinary kindness and generosity is made even more so by the reality that this seems to come to him naturally. He is a true Tucson treasure! The compilations and causes can be viewed here: tomwalbank.bandcamp.com/music