Bethany Bruzzi, DO, Banner Health & University of Arizona
Dr. Bethany Bruzzi serves as a healthcare executive and people-centered Chief Medical Officer for Banner Health – University Medical Division. She continues to care for patients and educates residents and students as a board-certified family medicine physician and assistant professor at the University of Arizona. After graduating medical school at the University of New England – College of Osteopathic Medicine, she moved to Tucson, Arizona to begin her residency in 2008. Many leadership roles including chief resident and medical director led her to being the youngest female to be designated CMO at Banner Health. As CMO, she has organized events such as Connecting the Community with BOMBAS, where over 250 individuals without permanent housing were provided food, clothes, immunizations, haircuts, and medical care. She also continues to lead efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure there is capacity to care for patients at our hospitals and has pioneered Banner Health’s Long COVID treatment program. Enjoying travel and adventures, she enjoys getting away with her husband John to go SCUBA diving whenever possible. Time is more constrained since both recently embarking on their journey at Eller College of Management to earn their MBAs.