History: Good and excellent ratings since 2000, was placed on probation Nov. 16.
What the inspector saw: Front gift shop area selling exposed pastries, no easily accessible hand sink in gift shop area, no consumer advisory warning for eggs Benedict, walk-in temperatures needing adjustment.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Nov. 26.
Comment: “We have worked with the health department for over 20 years to maintain good and excellent health ratings,” said Rebecca Ramey, owner of the Blue Willow. “Every item they brought to our attention was remedied that day, including items that were previously approved of but did not fit the new guidelines.”