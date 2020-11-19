2616 N. Campbell Ave.
Blue Willow is offering a Thanksgiving feast with food ordered by the pound, pint and quart so you can get just what you need to feed your family. Thanksgiving offerings include: herb roasted turkey breast, maple glazed sweet potatoes, stuffing with sage sausage, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, succotash, cranberry, apricot or apple compote, scalloped potatoes and roasted beet salad. Prices range from $5 to $18. For dessert, choose from apple, pecan or pumpkin pie and chocolate cake for $16-$30.
Orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 21, and pick up is Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 327-7577 to place your order or visit bluewillowtucson.com. Curbside service available.
