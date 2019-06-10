A couple girls play in the Brandi Fenton Splash Pad as record heat climb in Tucson on June 19, 2016 with official temperatures hovering around 115-116 degrees. The old record for the date, 112 degrees, was set in 1989. The city's hottest temperature on record was 117 set on June 26, 1990.
  • When is it open? From the third Saturday in April to Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Where is it located? 3482 East River Rd. in Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, near North Alvernon Way
  • What are the rules?
    • Open to children 12 and under and those who accompany them
    • Use of the splash pad is at your own risk
    • Children must be supervised at all times
    • No running or climbing on equipment
    • No pets, glass, rocks, bottles or other foreign objects
    • No skateboards, rollerblades or bicycles
    • No changing diapers at the splash pad
    • Have children use the restroom prior to entering the splash pad, do not allow sick children in the splash pad
  • How can I contact the park? For problems, contact 419-1481. For Pima County parks and rec, call 724-5000
  • More info: Click here