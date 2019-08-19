The Arizona Daily Star’s building has been placed on the market and the newspaper plans to relocate its editorial and business staff to a smaller site in Tucson.
The 220,000-square-foot building once housed the Star and the Tucson Citizen as well as a large production and printing operation.
The Citizen closed in 2009 and the Star is now printed off-site.
The industrial/office building at 4850 S. Park Ave. sits on nearly 17 acres of land with a rail spur.
For more information, contact John Ash or Tim Healy with CBRE at 520-323-5100.