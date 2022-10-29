 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona middling in West, lags U.S. in math scores

Arizona Daily Star

Arizona lags the U.S. and is in the middle of the pack among Western states for eighth grade math scores, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the University of Arizona Economic and Business Research Center.

