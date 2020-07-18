As coronavirus continues, apartment, hotel buildings are rising in downtown Tucson

If the coronavirus has kept you confined to home sweet home, you can expect to see lots of progress on downtown Tucson construction projects once you do venture out.
The projects that were initiated pre-COVID-19 include apartment and hotel buildings.
When completed, they will bring hundreds of hotel rooms and apartment units to the area.
As Tucson’s economy works to recover from the coronavirus, which continues to impact the state and country, the number of new hotel projects and renovations will likely decline because of the downturn in tourism.
After selling nonperishable food, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products and pet food at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet for more than a decade, McGary's Discount Groceries now has a brick-and-mortar location.
From help creating outdoor space in response to reduced indoor capacity to providing assistance acquiring personal protective gear, programming backed by the city, county and local organizers is designed to help businesses affected by the coronavirus.
Construction is underway on the 199-room, six-story hotel from Fayth Hospitality at 141 S. Stone Avenue, across the street from St. Augustine Cathedral. It will house a Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites, both Hilton brands.
The Tucson Convention Center hotel and parking garage at right are pictured on July 9, 2020. The 170-room DoubleTree by Hilton is on the south parking lot of the TCC, near Cushing Street. The hotel will feature both an entrance from the street and from the TCC, along with 4,000 square feet of meeting/event space, a mesquite-themed restaurant and two bars.
A 76-room Hampton Inn and a 123-room Home2 Suites is going up on South Stone Avenue between Ochoa and Corral streets, across the street from St. Augustine Cathedral. The six-story structure is pictured on July 9, 2020.