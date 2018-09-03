CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AZBW--The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio)

today announced that bioSyntagma

has won a 2018 AZBio Fast Lane Award in recognition of its rapid

progression in product development and its proven ability to generate

both government grants and operational revenues to move the company

forward. The bioSyntagma team will be honored by Arizona’s bioscience

and business communities at the 2018 AZBio Awards on October 3, 2018 at

the Phoenix Convention Center.

Finding Answers to Big Questions

bioSyntagma is a precision medicine company that provides deep data on

the uniqueness of each person’s cancer to transform how their cancer is

treated.

bioSyntagma serves the needs of clinicians, academic researchers, and

drug developers to advance the implementation of precision medicine. The

company has developed a device that enables researchers and drug

developers to physically map cancer tissues for biological markers that

predict the response to treatments and outcomes.

Patients often develop resistance to potentially lifesaving medicines

during their cancer treatment. bioSyntagma’s suite of platform

technologies enables comprehensive, multi-omic and spatial profiling of

tissues to gain a complete understanding of a patient’s cancer. With

this information, the patient can be matched with relevant therapies and

their physician can get recommendations on how the patients may avoid

developing a resistance to specific drug treatments.

Over the last 18 months, bioSyntagma has won 3 SBIR awards totaling

$1.2M between the National Science Foundation (NSF) and National

Institutes of Health (NIH).

They are on track to be the first company with a diagnostic to predict

and prevent drug resistance in cancer patients by recommending

therapeutic combinations unique to each patient. To date, they have hit

product development milestones on projects with leading pharmaceutical

companies and have expanded their research tool to create a much larger

platform technology for diagnostics by integrating hardware, software,

and artificial intelligence.

bioSyntagma is a spin-out from Arizona State University and is based at

the Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation in Phoenix. The company’s

business model is already generating research revenue and leverages

local talent and the significant operating cost advantages available in

Arizona.

For its rapid progression in product development and its proven

ability to generate both government grants and operational revenues to

move the company forward, bioSyntagma is being honored with the 2018

AZBio Fast Lane Award.

The AZBio Fast Lane is awarded on a competitive basis to the select few

companies that have achieved outstanding milestones in the past 18

months. Significant progress can be measured by clinical results,

regulatory approvals, certifications, collaborations, funding awards,

product launches, job growth or product sales milestones.

A key component of Arizona

Bioscience Week, The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings

together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors

from around the country to celebrate life-science innovation and

innovators. The AZBio

Awards takes place on the evening of October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix

Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr.

Daniel D. Von Hoff with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement

and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators,

and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award

ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases

the work of fifty students from Arizona high schools, community

colleges, and universities along with exhibits featuring Arizona

companies and patient advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life

Science Fiesta are presented by AZBio and the Arizona

Commerce Authority.

bioSyntagma has also been selected to present at White Hat 2018.

The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White

Hat 2018) brings together the next generation of biotech and

healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain Southwest Region with

investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at the Phoenix

Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a collaboration

between the bioscience industry associations across the region. The

conference showcases investment opportunities for investment into

privately-held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,

medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies

have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life

science investors to present at White Hat 2018. Companies that presented

at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to receive almost $200

million in investment from private investors and corporate investors.

For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, visit www.AZBio.org/AZBW2018.

For more information on the 2018 AZBio Awards, visit www.AZBioAwards.com

For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.

About AZBio

For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported

life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key

component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only

statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience

industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life

science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business

organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology

Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed,

MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value

delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people

in Arizona and around the world.

For more information visit www.AZBio.org

and www.AZBio.TV

Contacts

AZBio Media Contact:

Joan Koerber-Walker, Arizona

Bioindustry Association

480-332-9636

jkw@azbio.org

Images

available upon request.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles