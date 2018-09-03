today announced that bioSyntagma
has won a 2018 AZBio Fast Lane Award in recognition of its rapid
progression in product development and its proven ability to generate
both government grants and operational revenues to move the company
forward. The bioSyntagma team will be honored by Arizona’s bioscience
and business communities at the 2018 AZBio Awards on October 3, 2018 at
the Phoenix Convention Center.
Finding Answers to Big Questions
bioSyntagma is a precision medicine company that provides deep data on
the uniqueness of each person’s cancer to transform how their cancer is
treated.
bioSyntagma serves the needs of clinicians, academic researchers, and
drug developers to advance the implementation of precision medicine. The
company has developed a device that enables researchers and drug
developers to physically map cancer tissues for biological markers that
predict the response to treatments and outcomes.
Patients often develop resistance to potentially lifesaving medicines
during their cancer treatment. bioSyntagma’s suite of platform
technologies enables comprehensive, multi-omic and spatial profiling of
tissues to gain a complete understanding of a patient’s cancer. With
this information, the patient can be matched with relevant therapies and
their physician can get recommendations on how the patients may avoid
developing a resistance to specific drug treatments.
Over the last 18 months, bioSyntagma has won 3 SBIR awards totaling
$1.2M between the National Science Foundation (NSF) and National
Institutes of Health (NIH).
They are on track to be the first company with a diagnostic to predict
and prevent drug resistance in cancer patients by recommending
therapeutic combinations unique to each patient. To date, they have hit
product development milestones on projects with leading pharmaceutical
companies and have expanded their research tool to create a much larger
platform technology for diagnostics by integrating hardware, software,
and artificial intelligence.
bioSyntagma is a spin-out from Arizona State University and is based at
the Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation in Phoenix. The company’s
business model is already generating research revenue and leverages
local talent and the significant operating cost advantages available in
Arizona.
For its rapid progression in product development and its proven
ability to generate both government grants and operational revenues to
move the company forward, bioSyntagma is being honored with the 2018
AZBio Fast Lane Award.
The AZBio Fast Lane is awarded on a competitive basis to the select few
companies that have achieved outstanding milestones in the past 18
months. Significant progress can be measured by clinical results,
regulatory approvals, certifications, collaborations, funding awards,
product launches, job growth or product sales milestones.
A key component of Arizona
Bioscience Week, The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings
together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors
from around the country to celebrate life-science innovation and
innovators. The AZBio
Awards takes place on the evening of October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix
Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr.
Daniel D. Von Hoff with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement
and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators,
and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award
ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases
the work of fifty students from Arizona high schools, community
colleges, and universities along with exhibits featuring Arizona
companies and patient advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life
Science Fiesta are presented by AZBio and the Arizona
Commerce Authority.
bioSyntagma has also been selected to present at White Hat 2018.
The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White
Hat 2018) brings together the next generation of biotech and
healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain Southwest Region with
investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at the Phoenix
Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a collaboration
between the bioscience industry associations across the region. The
conference showcases investment opportunities for investment into
privately-held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,
medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies
have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life
science investors to present at White Hat 2018. Companies that presented
at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to receive almost $200
million in investment from private investors and corporate investors.
For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, visit www.AZBio.org/AZBW2018.
For more information on the 2018 AZBio Awards, visit www.AZBioAwards.com
For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.
About AZBio
For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported
life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key
component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only
statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience
industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life
science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business
organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology
Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed,
MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value
delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people
in Arizona and around the world.
For more information visit www.AZBio.org
and www.AZBio.TV
