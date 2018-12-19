- Rincon Country East and West RV Resorts: Tucson’s two Rincon Country RV Resorts have won the prestigious Park of the Year Awards from the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds. The 460-site Rincon Country East RV Resort won the Large Park of the Year Award, while the 1,100-site Rincon Country West RV Resort won the Mega Park of the Year Award.
- Arizona RV and Camping Guide: For the second time in two years, the Arizona RV and Camping Guide won the State Directory of the Year Award from the National Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds.
- Tu Nidito: Family Housing Resources awarded $15,000 to Tu Nidito, a Tucson-based organization that provides comfort, hope and support to Southern Arizona children and families impacted by the diagnosis of a serious illness or the death of a loved one. The grant will help fund ongoing support groups, one-on-one support and grief-intervention programs, all aimed at providing a safe peer-to-peer environment where children and families can safely heal.
Business awards in Southern Arizona
