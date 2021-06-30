Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Casino Del Sol: For the 10th consecutive year, AAA has awarded Casino Del Sol the Four Diamond designation. AAA Diamond hotels go through rigorous inspections based on the latest industry trends and travelers’ expectations. The hotels must meet high standards of cleanliness, comfort and hospitality to be part of the AAA Diamond Program. Casino Del Sol is among an exclusive group of properties honored with a Four Diamond designation in 2021. Just 1,731 hotels across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean achieved this rating.