Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Casino Del Sol: For the 10th consecutive year, AAA has awarded Casino Del Sol the Four Diamond designation. AAA Diamond hotels go through rigorous inspections based on the latest industry trends and travelers’ expectations. The hotels must meet high standards of cleanliness, comfort and hospitality to be part of the AAA Diamond Program. Casino Del Sol is among an exclusive group of properties honored with a Four Diamond designation in 2021. Just 1,731 hotels across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean achieved this rating.
Startup Tucson: United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $316,000 grant to Startup Tucson, a Tucson-based nonprofit. Startup Tucson will use the funds to provide technical assistance to Tucson businesses pivoting their existing business models to succeed in the post-pandemic economy. Startup Tucson was one of 44 organizations, nationwide, selected to share $29 million in funding to address the economic risks caused by the coronavirus pandemic through entrepreneurship and innovation.
