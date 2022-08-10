Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Micha’s Restaurant and The Buffet Bar: The Community Prevention Coalition of Pima County and the South Tucson Operation Prevention Intervention and Treatment Coalition, both of PPEP Inc, honored Micha’s Restaurant and The Buffet Bar as Community Champions. The two coalitions, which promote the prevention of underage drinking and other youth substance misuse, hosted and paid for Responsible Beverage Server Training, covering topics including: how to effectively and safely avoid serving underage drinkers and over serving legal age adults, identifying fake age verification IDs, recognizing signs of intoxication, learning intervention safety techniques, and understanding personal and business liabilities, local ordinances and state laws regarding alcohol service.