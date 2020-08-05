Business awards in Southern Arizona

Green Valley Pecan Company: The Green Valley Pecan Company was once again recognized by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) for high standards in food safety with an AA Rating. Green Valley Pecan Company has maintained this certification every year since 2009. BRC certification assures customers that Green Valley Pecan Company products are safe, legal and of high quality.
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty: The luxury real estate firm has been honored by Real Trends / Tom Ferry America’s Best for Arizona. The prestigious real estate list honors the top residential real estate agents and teams statewide based on sales volume and transactions. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty teams and agents rank high throughout. Susanne Grogan of Tucson was ranked 38th in the category of 2020 individuals by volume.
University of Arizona: The University of Arizona has been ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 globally by Shanghai ARWU in the area of water resources in the 2020 Academic Ranking of World Universities by academic subjects. The Shanghai ARWU subject rankings score more than 4,000 global universities across 54 subjects in five categories (natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences) based on the number of papers authored by an institution in an academic subject, the ratio of citation of papers published to the average citations of papers in the same category, the number of papers published in top journals, the amount of international collaboration and the total number of staff members that have won significant awards. The University of Arizona also earned high marks in the areas of communication (No. 20 globally, No. 15 in the U.S.) and in library and information sciences (No. 21 and No. 16). In other subject areas, UA appeared in the top 50 in ecology (No. 27 and No. 9), earth sciences (No. 31 and No. 14), atmospheric sciences (No. 30 and No. 19), earth sciences (No. 31 and No. 14), public administration (No. 41 and No. 17), law (No. 44 and No. 38), business administration (No. 46 and No. 32) and geography (No. 49 and No. 11).
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
