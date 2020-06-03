Business awards in Southern Arizona

- Pima Community College: Pima Community College Vice President of Student Affairs Irene Robles-Lopez is one of 40 U.S. community college leaders selected to participate in a national fellowship program. The Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship is a selective leadership program designed to prepare the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve greater and more equitable student success. Delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, the fellows will be mentored by current and former community college presidents who have achieved exceptional outcomes for students, and will learn strategies to improve student outcomes in and after college, lead internal change and create strong external partnerships with K-12 schools, four-year colleges, employers, and other partners. While the traditional pathway to community college presidency has often excluded women and people of color, the incoming class of Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows is composed of 70% women and 61% people of color.
- University of Arizona: The University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine presented its 2020 Integrative Medicine in Residency Innovation Award to Dr. Noshene E. Ranjbar, of the department of psychiatry in the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Tucson. Ranjbar led development of the Integrative Medicine in Residency psychiatry elective at the UA in 2015. All residents now have exposure to integrative psychiatry and a mind-body skills group, as well as 10 hours of lectures on integrative psychiatry topics. She also directed efforts to create the UA Integrative Psychiatry Fellowship, a one-year in-person program that launched in 2015. Ranjbar is a UA assistant professor and director of the Integrative Psychiatry Clinic at Banner-University Medical Center South. She serves as division chief for child and adolescent psychiatry, as well as training director for the UA Integrative Psychiatry Fellowship.
