Business awards in Southern Arizona

BUSINESS AWARDS EARNED IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Pictured from left are Claudia Leon, YWCA Women’s Business Center program manager; Francisca Villegas-Braker, YWCA WBC director; Narda Flores, YWCA case manager/administrative assistant; and Alexa Rodriguez, YWCA WBC business counselor.

 YWCA of Southern Arizona

YWCA Southern Arizona: The Women’s Business Center of YWCA Southern Arizona was awarded the 2020 Arizona Women’s Business Center of the Year Award by U.S. Small Business Administration.

Community Foundation for Southern Arizona: CFSA in partnership with the city of Tucson has named the first round of We Are One/Somos Uno Nonprofit Continuity Grant recipients. In this first round, $233,725 in CARES Act funding was awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations to support essential services to vulnerable members of the Tucson community during the pandemic. Grant recipients include: Arizona Justice for Our Neighbors; BICAS; Casa de los Niños; Clinica Amistad; Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona; Intermountain Center for Human Development; International Rescue Committee; Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona; More Than a Bed; Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center; Planned Parenthood Arizona, Inc.; The Dunbar Coalition; and Tucson Collaborative Community Care Program. In addition, three Somos Uno Resiliency Fund grants, totaling $25,000, were awarded from the We Are One/Somos Uno Resiliency Fund established at Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. These grants were funded through private donations to provide support for detained immigrants at risk for COVID-19, personal protective equipment for nonprofit staff members, care packages for the homeless, school supplies for low-income families, and access to fresh produce through community gardens. The grant awardees were Community Gardens of Tucson; Florence Immigration and Refugee Rights Project; and St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Mother of Sorrows Conference.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.

