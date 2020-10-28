Business awards in Southern Arizona

Banner Health Hospitals: Three Banner hospitals in Tucson earned the “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The Healthcare Equality Index is the national LGBTQ benchmarking tool that evaluates health-care facilities’ policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees. Banner Health hospitals that earned the Top Performer designation in Tucson include: Banner Behavioral Health Hospital; Banner-University Medical Center South; Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.
Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum: The Presidio Museum was recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for attractions worldwide ranking in the top 10% of attractions based on a full year of 2019 Tripadvisor reviews.
Health Information Management Systems (HiMS): HiMS was honored with a Gold award in the CEO World Award competition. The company was also selected as a finalist in this year’s Arizona Technology Council’s 2020 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards. The CEO World Awards honors leaders across the globe who set industry benchmarks for excellence. Khalid Al-Maskari was selected as a Gold winner in the CEO of the Year health-care category for retaining 100% of HiMS’s customers in 2019 and for the company’s rapid implementation of software solutions that addressed the needs of its customers to quickly ramp services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners of the Arizona Technology Council 2020 GCOI Awards will be announced at a virtual award ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
