PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarizen, the global leader in enterprise collaborative work management, today announced a new integration partnership with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software. Clarizen will demonstrate how the combination of Clarizen One with Procore enables stakeholders to improve project planning and management during Groundbreak in Phoenix, October 8-10, 2019 at booth #1007. Clarizen is a Gold sponsor of the event.
Clarizen One is the first enterprise Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solution available on the Procore App Marketplace, the online hub for third party applications that plug into the Procore platform through the company’s open API.
Clarizen One provides portfolio managers and capital planners with the ability to evaluate whether they can take on new projects, prioritize them based on their alignment to the company's corporate strategy, and based on the capacity of resources as well as financials available. Once projects are initiated and construction begins, the Procore integration automatically syncs data between Procore and Clarizen. This enables portfolio managers to track progress on all aspects of a project including schedules, risks and financials, and provide real-time status updates to other stakeholders.
“Before construction begins, there’s a lot of critical planning that needs to take place in order to manage a large portfolio of work and ensure all resources are optimized,” said Viken Eldemir, Clarizen’s GM Americas. “Clarizen streamlines enterprise planning processes, and provides the necessary context and visibility necessary facilitate collaboration with the entire team, from portfolio, financial, and executive management, as well as the client.”
Once a construction project begins, Procore is an ideal solution for managing all tasks on the jobsite, including sharing renderings and blueprints, logging who works on the site and what they’re assigned to do, monitoring compliance with safety regulations, and ensuring contractors’ invoices are paid.
“The Clarizen One integration allows users to break down the silos that have long separated portfolio, program and project managers from teams in the field,” said Kristopher M. Lengieza, Director of Business Development, Marketplace Procore. “The combination of Clarizen and Procore will help enable our mutual customers to speed the completion of projects, stay on track and on budget, know their capacity to take on new projects, and eliminate manual processes of sending updates between teams.”
Clarizen a Gold Sponsor at Procore Groundbreak
Visit Clarizen’s booth (#1007) anytime during Groundbreak to see a demonstration of the Clarizen-Procore integration.
Clarizen One is now available on the Procore App Marketplace.
About Clarizen
Clarizen connects work across the enterprise, turning ideas into strategies, plans, and action. With Clarizen, organizations can work the way they want to work and have real time-visibility into all their workstreams. This keeps teams focused on the things that matter, delivers results faster, and helps them exceed their company goals and customers’ expectations. Thousands of global customers, such as Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) London, Dell, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Box and Shaw Industries, across a wide variety of industries in 124 countries rely on Clarizen to help them achieve their business goals. To learn more, visit clarizen.com.
About Procore
Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at www.procore.com.
