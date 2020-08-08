Classic, vintage vehicles find a home on Tucson's east side

With an inventory rarely seen by most people, a storage facility for classic vehicles has opened on Tucson’s east side.
The Car Cave Annex houses a collection of motorcycles, classic cars, vintage trailers and boats in a 30,000-square-foot facility in the 22nd Street AutoMall, 8140 E. 22nd St.
Aside from storing the classic rides, the facility will be used for private parties, said George Larsen, chief executive officer of Larsen Baker and owner of many of the vehicles.
It is one of a handful of car caves in the Tucson area.
The space is closed to the public so here’s your chance to get a peek at the privately owned collection. (tt)
