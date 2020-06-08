Geico hiring 150 in Tucson

Geico is hiring about 150 employees for its Tucson regional office with openings available for claims service representatives, sales representatives and customer service.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, new hires would initially work from home, just as Geico’s 1,500-plus Tucson staffers are, until the company transitions back to its office, 3050 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
The pay for customer service and claims service representatives is listed at $15.59 per hour. Sales representatives are paid $16.09 an hour with the potential to earn up to an additional $7,500 in monthly sales incentives once trained.
The hiring blitz is part of an effort by Geico to hire 3,000 people by the end of the year companywide.
All interviewing, hiring and training will be done online.
For more information or to apply, go to geico.jobs/tucson.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.