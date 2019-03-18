- Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded a total of $32,000 in grants to Tucson-area nonprofits during its first-quarter disbursements. The foundation awards grants quarterly to area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners. Receiving grants of $2,000 each were the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, Flowing Wells Continental Little League, San Miguel High School, Sister Jose Women’s Center, Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center and the YMCA of Southern Arizona. Receiving grants of $2,500 each were BICAS, Courtney’s Courage, El Rio Health Center Foundation, Interfaith Community Services, Make Way for Books, Marshall Home for Men, Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse and the Arizona Justice Project.
Family Housing Resources: Family Housing Resources Inc. has awarded a $250,000 grant to Arizona's Earn to Learn for its needs-based scholarship program. Earn to Learn teaches financial literacy and rewards students and families committed to saving money to attend college. Earn to Learn is operating in partnership with Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona in which eligible students who earn and save $500 are eligible for a match of $4,000.
