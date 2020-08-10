Giving back in Southern Arizona

UnitedHealthcare: Tucson’s Pima Council on Aging received a $50,000 Empowering Health grant from UnitedHealthcare to purchase and deliver meals to homebound seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The Empowering Health grants are designed to assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from social distancing, food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, which are among the most urgent needs resulting from the pandemic.
Cox: Cox employees have launched a new initiative in Arizona called Connecting Through Kindness, inspired by the Tucson nonprofit Ben’s Bells. The project aims to encourage intentional acts of kindness by employees and members of the public. To demonstrate its commitment, Cox has donated $20,000 to Ben’s Bells, which has called for Tucsonans to engage in daily acts of kindness for nearly two decades. Beyond providing financial support to Ben’s Bells, Lisa Lovallo, Cox market vice president for Southern Arizona, is rallying Cox employees to power positive change one act at a time. Some employees are giving back through various groups in the community while others are volunteering directly with Ben’s Bells.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
