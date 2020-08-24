Giving back in Southern Arizona

Andrew and Kirsten Braccia: The University of Arizona College of Nursing is among the beneficiaries of a $1.5 million gift from UA alumni Andrew and Kirsten Braccia. The vast majority of the gift, $1 million, will support next-generation education for nursing students, enhancing simulation capabilities, providing students online access to virtual patient experiences, and supporting and augmenting technology needed for distance learning due to COVID-19. Andrew and Kirsten Braccia live in the San Francisco area. Kirsten Braccia graduated from the UA College of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital on the Stanford University campus. Andrew Braccia, an alum of the UA Eller College of Management, is a venture capitalist with Accel.
