Giving back in Southern Arizona
Students train in the University of Arizona’s College of Nursing’s Steele Innovative Simulated Learning Center in Tucson.

 University of Arizona College of Nursing

Andrew and Kirsten Braccia: The University of Arizona College of Nursing is among the beneficiaries of a $1.5 million gift from UA alumni Andrew and Kirsten Braccia. The vast majority of the gift, $1 million, will support next-generation education for nursing students, enhancing simulation capabilities, providing students online access to virtual patient experiences, and supporting and augmenting technology needed for distance learning due to COVID-19. Andrew and Kirsten Braccia live in the San Francisco area. Kirsten Braccia graduated from the UA College of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital on the Stanford University campus. Andrew Braccia, an alum of the UA Eller College of Management, is a venture capitalist with Accel.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

