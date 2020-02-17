Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Delta Dental of Arizona: Delta Dental of Arizona, through its foundation, selected 34 nonprofit organizations across the state to receive $766,506 in grants and dental supplies to improve the oral health of nearly 93,000 Arizonans. The funds were awarded to address the oral health needs of underserved children, pregnant women and seniors in 2020. Additionally, a new Delta Dental of Arizona Impact Grant program distributed an additional $200,000 to four organizations. Nonprofits invited to apply for the grants must provide oral health services and education to over 650 children, pregnant women or seniors each year and have a proven record of fiscal and reporting responsibility. These grants provide $50,000-$75,000 a year for two years. Of the four Impact Grants, only one awardee hailed from Tucson — El Rio Community Health Center, which will use the funds to embed a dental hygienist or dental student in medical well visits to provide dental screenings, fluoride varnish treatments and oral health education to over 16,000 children each year and tie oral health to overall health.
- Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene: Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene hosted a Feed My Starving Children event in early February with the goal of producing and packing 1 million meals for starving children across the world. Feed My Starving Children, or FMSC, is a Christian nonprofit organization that uses donations to fund meal ingredients. Volunteers hand pack the meals, which are donated to FMSC food partners around the world. Partners in the Oro Valley event included Casas Christian School, Lulu Walker Elementary School, Faith Lutheran School, Mesa Verde Elementary, Knights of Columbus, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, CDO Baptist Church, Resurrection Lutheran Church, Grace Community Church, St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Oro Valley Hospital, Oro Valley first responders, and other individuals and groups.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.