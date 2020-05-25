Giving back in Southern Arizona

Southwest Women’s Charitable Club: The Tucson-based Southwest Women’s Charitable Club raised $7,500 through fundraising efforts, benefiting the University of Arizona School of Nursing and other local charitable organizations. The funds from fiscal year 2019-2020 were distributed in April to:
- University of Arizona Nursing scholarship fund: $2,500
- The Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse: $1,250
- Live Theatre Workshop: $1,425
- Dancing in the Streets: $1,425
- Project Linus, Tucson chapter: $900
Rio Nuevo District: More than 100 local small businesses were awarded COVID-19 relief funds from the Rio Nuevo District Board. The funds are to be used for expenses like payroll, rent and utilities. More than 130 applications were submitted for assistance with 105 receiving between $5,000 to $50,000 depending on revenue and tax generated. Rio Nuevo utilized nontax dollars for the program, totaling well over $1 million. Additionally, Rio Nuevo has provided Small Business Administration loan guidance to merchants, and it has sponsored the Downtown Tucson Partnership gift card program which directly supports businesses.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.