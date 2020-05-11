Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Tucson Kino Rotary Club:
- Tucson Kino Rotary is doing business with locally owned small restaurants and a bakery to provide thank-you lunches, dinners and treats for first responders. Tucson Kino Rotary delivered pizzas to the South Tucson Police and Fire Departments, to Tucson Fire Stations No. 10 and 14, and bakery treats to Banner-University Medical Center South emergency room staff. Pizza was also delivered to the University of Arizona Police Department and to the fire fighters and paramedics at the Drexel Heights station on Kinney Road. Members also delivered 20 $25 grocery gift cards to Los Ranchitos Annex of the Sunnyside Unified School District. Cards were given to families visiting the food shelf.
- Banner/Aetna: Banner and Aetna staff members made rounds to Banner University Medical Center Tucson and to the south campus to deliver more than 1,000 snack baskets to help fuel health-care workers.
