Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Flores Concepts’ Carlotta’s Kitchen: Ray Flores Jr. and Chef Carlotta Flores of Flores Concepts and Si Charro restaurants, have announced that starting Tuesday, April 7, through May 5 the family’s Carlotta’s Kitchen USDA food company will provide four weeks’ worth of prepared dinner kits to Tucson-area firefighters and first responder stations. Carlotta Flores says her team will produce recipes for approximately 1,000 meals per week to be divided between 20-plus Tucson Fire Department houses free of charge. To cover the cost of the meals, Carlotta’s Kitchen sourced donations from several vendors and is matching each one at an assumed value of more than $20,000.
- Russ Lyon Charitable Foundation: The Russ Lyon Charitable Foundation, a subsidiary of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, is donating $10,000 to nine food banks across Arizona in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In Southern Arizona, The Tucson office is donating $1,000 to the Tucson location of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The Tubac office will donate $1,000 to the Amado Food Bank, a branch of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
- Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing: The company is spending $1.5 million to install ultraviolet germicidal lights in the homes of more than 600 employees who have continued to serve customers during the coronavirus outbreak. The UV germicidal light, which mimics natural sunlight, uses ultraviolet radiation to decrease indoor germs such as mold, fungi and bacteria.
- Central Pet: Central Pet is offering free pet day care and boarding to medical personnel and first responders at its Tucson location, 2420 N. Jackrabbit Ave. Dogs must have current vaccinations for rabies, parvo/distemper and Bordetella. Puppies must have had their first two of three boosters for parvo/distemper. Cats must have current vaccinations including rabies and FVRCP. For more information or to schedule pets for day care or boarding call 882-7577.
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.