Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s drive to collect back-to-school supplies earned this thank-you letter from Big Brothers Big Sisters.

 Big Brothers Big Sisters

Southern Arizona offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage: The Tucson/Foothills, Tucson/Williams Centre, Oro Valley and Green Valley offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters to host a back-to-school supply drive.

At the end of the monthlong drive, the offices had collected more than 55 boxes of colored pencils, 80 boxes of crayons, 65 boxes of pencils, 50 glue sticks and bottles, 30 boxes of markers, 150 sets of writing paper and notepads, 34 backpacks, 30 backpacks with supplies, eight Office Depot school kits and $50 in gift cards.

