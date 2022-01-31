Giving back in Southern Arizona

Long Realty Cares Foundation: Esperanza En Escalante was awarded a $40,000 grant from the Long Realty Cares Foundation to provide transportation for homeless veterans. Esperanza En Escalante will purchase a new 15-passenger, wheelchair-accessible Ford Transit van to transport veterans to their appointments. The new van replaces two aging vans, in service since 2008. The nonprofit was launched in 1989 to provide housing and support programs — including nutrition, transportation, and employment readiness — to homeless and at-risk veterans and their families. The Long Realty Cares Foundation is funded largely by contributions from Long Companies agents and employees, as well as from the Long Companies organization.

Builders Alliance: The Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA) is accepting submissions from local charities in need of facility renovations in 2022. The facility must be in the Tucson area, own its own building and preferably provide services to underprivileged children, families in need, or the elderly. Private and public schools are not eligible. The 2020-2021 project was The Boy Scouts of America, Catalina Council’s Double V Scout Ranch. ABA members, other construction industry companies and volunteers donated more than $250,000 in material and labor to repair and upgrade the Boy Scouts Double V Ranch. For more information on how to apply, contact the director for Southern Arizona, Tim Bee, tbee@azbuilders.org, or Office Manager Debbie Carlson, dcarlson@azbuilders.org or 520-881-7930. The deadline for submissions is March 4.