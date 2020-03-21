Lost your job due to COVID-19? Check out this list of Tucson, Arizona employers hiring right now

Arizona At Work is maintaining a list of employers hiring right now throughout the state.
Find a link to it at arizonaatwork.com
Employers looking for workers are listed by city. In Tucson, companies hiring now include Safeway, Fry's, Walgreens, the State of Arizona and Rotech Healthcare, according to the list.
Amazon and Sam's Club also have said they are hiring immediately.
Arizona@Work is a statewide workforce development network that helps employers recruit, develop and retain employees. It is a public-private partnership with 12 regional areas and 47 local offices.
The list was last updated on March 20.