Lost your job due to COVID-19? Check out this list of Tucson, Arizona employers hiring right now

  • Updated

People wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and its partner organizations, like the One-Stop Career Center, have seen an increase in traffic due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher / The Associated Press

Arizona At Work is maintaining a list of employers hiring right now throughout the state.

Find a link to it at arizonaatwork.com

Employers looking for workers are listed by city. In Tucson, companies hiring now include Safeway, Fry's, Walgreens, the State of Arizona and Rotech Healthcare, according to the list.

Amazon and Sam's Club also have said they are hiring immediately.

Arizona@Work is a statewide workforce development network that helps employers recruit, develop and retain employees. It is a public-private partnership with 12 regional areas and 47 local offices.

The list was last updated on March 20.

