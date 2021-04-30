Navy details plan to deploy new Raytheon anti-ship missile

Raytheon and Kongsberg announced in 2016 they would co-produce the Naval Strike Missile, developed by Kongsberg and in service since 2012 with the navies of Norway, Poland and Malaysia.

With a range of more than 100 miles at high subsonic speeds, the Naval Strike Missile is capable of striking targets on land as well as sea with a combination of advanced guidance and homing technologies, with a radar-evading stealth design.

Raytheon is performing missile final assembly and testing in Tucson, where it is the region's largest employer with more than 13,000 workers.

Meanwhile, the Navy and Raytheon recently released the first image of a test firing of the Naval Strike Missile from an unmanned Marine Corps truck launcher last November.

The inaugural test of the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System off the California coast proved the system’s ability to fire the naval missile from a Marine ground launcher and score a direct hit against a surface target at sea, Raytheon said.

The Marines are reportedly looking to deploy hundreds of Naval Strike Missiles by 2030.

