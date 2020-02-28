New Fourth Avenue apartment complex on the rise

A construction crane has moved in on Fourth Avenue at the site of a future apartment complex that is on the rise.

Developers of The Union on Sixth got more than $36 million in permits for the project, starting in the 300 block of East Sixth Street.

It will have around 250 apartments in a mix of sizes, along with ground-floor retail.

Developers worked with an alliance of area businesses to work out concessions that would minimize the impact on Fourth Avenue and the surrounding neighborhood.

The complex is expected to open next year.

Other construction activity around town includes:

A post-acute center is going up at 2025 W. Orange Grove Road. The $19 million permit is for a 60,000-square-foot facility.

A $9.2 million permit was issued for a four-story Hilton Hotel at 6555 S. Bay Colony Drive, near the airport.

Tucson Medical Center is getting $4.2 million worth of upgrades at 2650 N. Wyatt Drive.

Ventana Medical Systems is adding a $2.5 million medical facility at 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive.

QuikTrip is building a $925,581 shop at 5050 W. Ina Road.

A $644,263 permit was issued to Oro Valley Hospital for medical upgrades at 1551 E. Tangerine Road.

A medical office is going in at 1700 E. Fort Lowell Road with a $500,000 improvement permit.

U-Haul is adding a warehouse at 1265 E. Benson Highway with a $436,975 building permit.

The Tuxon Hotel got a $324,076 permit for its Welcome Building near downtown at 960 S. Freeway.

Information on building permits from R.L. Brown Reports, rlbrownreports.com Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.