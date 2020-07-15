Pima Community College partners with Google on IT certificate

In partnership with online giant Google, Pima Community College is now offering a Google IT Support Professional certificate.
The five-course program, which can be completed online, teaches troubleshooting, network protocols, cloud computing and encryption algorithms for entry-level jobs as an IT support specialist.
PCC is one of eight community colleges in Arizona to partner with Google on the new program, which recently received a credit recommendation from the American Council on Education.
Chancellor Lee Lambert said the biggest demand from local employers is for students with digital skills.
The certification costs $499. There are no entry-level requirements and it is a training opportunity for dislocated workers, Lambert said.
The first 50 students in the program began June 22. The next cohort begins in August.
Visit pima.edu/business-industry/workforce/skills.html for more information.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.