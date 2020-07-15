Pima Community College partners with Google on IT certificate

Pima Community College is partnering with Google to offer an IT support professional certificate.

In partnership with online giant Google, Pima Community College is now offering a Google IT Support Professional certificate.

The five-course program, which can be completed online, teaches troubleshooting, network protocols, cloud computing and encryption algorithms for entry-level jobs as an IT support specialist.

PCC is one of eight community colleges in Arizona to partner with Google on the new program, which recently received a credit recommendation from the American Council on Education.

Chancellor Lee Lambert said the biggest demand from local employers is for students with digital skills.

The certification costs $499. There are no entry-level requirements and it is a training opportunity for dislocated workers, Lambert said.

The first 50 students in the program began June 22. The next cohort begins in August. 

Visit pima.edu/business-industry/workforce/skills.html for more information.

The business news you need

