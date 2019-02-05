Tucson-based Pueblo Mechanical & Controls has acquired two Phoenix-area companies as it vies to build a regional platform for heating, ventilation and air conditioning service.
Pueblo acquired Chandler-based Newgaard Mechanical Inc. and Phoenix-based CFM Mechanical LLC in its second and third acquisitions since Detroit-based private-equity investment firm Huron Capital acquired a majority ownership stake in Pueblo in December 2017.
Terms of the acquisitions of the privately held firms were not disclosed.
In early January, Pueblo acquired Phoenix-based Commercial Air Inc. as part of a buy-and-build strategy to create a HVAC powerhouse in the Southwest.
Founded in 2001, Pueblo Mechanical employs about 200 workers.