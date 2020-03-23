You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sammy's Mexican Grill offers free eats to Tucson workers impacted by COVID-19

Sammy's Mexican Grill offers free eats to Tucson workers impacted by COVID-19

From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: Ducey allocates $2M for hotline, Pima County at 24 cases series
Sammy's Mexican Restaurant

When the owners of Sammy's found themselves in the crosshairs of people opposed to Donald Trump in 2016, some locals flocked to the restaurant to show their support. After appearing at Trump's Phoenix rally last week, the owners are once again facing blowback, this time on social media.

 Joe Ferguson / Arizona Daily Star

Sammy's Mexican Grill at 16502 N. Oracle Road in Catalina is offering free meals to anyone in the Tucson area who has lost their job as a result of the coronavirus.

In a Facebook posting last Friday, Sammy's owners said they would "be glad to provide you with a fresh, warm meal, free of charge."

Sammy's made headlines in early March after the Grupo de Palfeis Facebook group posted a screengrab image of Sammy's owner Betty Rivas standing behind President Trump at his Feb. 19 Phoenix campaign rally. Rivas and her husband, Jorge, said the restaurant was the victim of negative crowd-sourcing online reviews and harassment as a result.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News