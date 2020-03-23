Sammy's Mexican Grill at 16502 N. Oracle Road in Catalina is offering free meals to anyone in the Tucson area who has lost their job as a result of the coronavirus.
In a Facebook posting last Friday, Sammy's owners said they would "be glad to provide you with a fresh, warm meal, free of charge."
Sammy's made headlines in early March after the Grupo de Palfeis Facebook group posted a screengrab image of Sammy's owner Betty Rivas standing behind President Trump at his Feb. 19 Phoenix campaign rally. Rivas and her husband, Jorge, said the restaurant was the victim of negative crowd-sourcing online reviews and harassment as a result.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch
In this Series
Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: Ducey allocates $2M for hotline, Pima County at 24 cases
-
Tucson musicians making music out of mayhem
-
Updated
Sammy's Mexican Grill offers free eats to Tucson workers impacted by COVID-19
-
Updated
Northwest Healthcare clinics offer virtual visits for COVID-19 pre-screening
- 159 updates