Sammy's Mexican Grill offers free eats to Tucson workers impacted by COVID-19

Sammy's Mexican Grill at 16502 N. Oracle Road in Catalina is offering free meals to anyone in the Tucson area who has lost their job as a result of the coronavirus.

In a Facebook posting last Friday, Sammy's owners said they would "be glad to provide you with a fresh, warm meal, free of charge."

Sammy's made headlines in early March after the Grupo de Palfeis Facebook group posted a screengrab image of Sammy's owner Betty Rivas standing behind President Trump at his Feb. 19 Phoenix campaign rally. Rivas and her husband, Jorge, said the restaurant was the victim of negative crowd-sourcing online reviews and harassment as a result.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.