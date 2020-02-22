Tucson economy: Old Pueblo middling among peers for broadband access

Tucson economy: Old Pueblo middling among peers for broadband access

In 2018, Tucson ranked seventh among 12 peer metro areas in the West for high-speed Internet access, according to the MAP Dashboard, a project of the University of Arizona's Economic and Business Research Center.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News