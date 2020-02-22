In 2018, Tucson ranked seventh among 12 peer metro areas in the West for high-speed Internet access, according to the MAP Dashboard, a project of the University of Arizona's Economic and Business Research Center.
Tucson economy: Old Pueblo middling among peers for broadband access
Special to the Arizona Daily Star
