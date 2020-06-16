Tucson Real Estate: Midtown El Campo shopping center gets new tenants

A recently remodeled shopping center, on 22nd Street and Country Club Road, has landed two new tenants. Family Dollar Inc. signed a lease for 9,077 square feet in the El Campo Center for its 21st store in Tucson. The new store is expected to open later this year.

GRR Enterprises LLC also eased 2,025 square feet to open a new full-service laundromat.

Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC represented the landlord, El Campo Center LLC, in both leases. GRR Enterprises was self represented and Chris Evjen, of Diversified Partners LLC, represented Family Dollar.

The 10,823-square-foot center, next door to Food City, was renovated last year and Metro PCS has already opened a shop in the space.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Boulder Oro Valley LLC sold the 6,500-square-foot building at 9610 N. Oracle Road, in the El Corredor shopping center, to Dunn Edwards Corp for $2.6 million. Debbie Heslop, with Volk Co., represented the seller and the buyer was represented by Bruce Heathcote, of Lee & Associates.

Bueno Trust, a California-based family entity, bought the newly opened Dutch Bros Coffee at 4621 E. Grand Road from Sage-Grant Tucson LLC for $1.9 million. Brenna Lacey, with Volk Co., represented the buyer and Jesse Rozio, of GPS Realty, represented the seller.

Royal Orchid Corp. bought a 10,000-square-foot building at 3401 E. Fort Lowell Road from Poets Corner LLC for $1.2 million to open a furniture store and design center. Brenna Lacey, with Volk Co., represented the seller.

Arby’s bought .88 acres of land at Sahuarita Road and Interstate 19 from Rancho Sahuarita XX LLC for $768,660. Dave Hammack and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the seller and Brian Harpel, with Velocity Retail, represented the buyer.

Metro Motors LLC bought an automobile sales lot at Fair Street and Benson Highway from Benson Highway Auto Sales LLC for $250,000. Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller and Andre Scaife, with EXP Realty, represented the buyer.

TMC Medical Network leased 4,520 square feet of retail space from Vail-SSC LLC in the Safeway Shopping Center at 13360-13410 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way. Picor’s Aaron LaPrise, and Richard M. Kleiner handled the lease.

Thought Process LLC leased 2,333 square feet at 5855 E. Broadway from Pier I Plaza LLC to open an ATL Wings restaurant. Kevin Volk and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the landlord and the tenant was represented by Trent Goulette, of Southwest Retail Group.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

