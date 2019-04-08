Mister Car Wash, which has been opening a new store every other week across the country, has bought land for a new Tucson location.
The company, headquartered in Tucson, bought 1.49 acres of vacant land at 2975 S. Kino Parkway, near Interstate 10 on Tucson’s south side, from Fullerton Tucson Kino Pkwy LLC for $1.4 million. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the buyer, and Chad Russell, with Land Advisors Organization, represented the seller.
Mister Car Wash opened its Tucson headquarters in 2014 and has nearly 250 locations in 21 states.
The company also offers classes for employee development.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Mission Antigua Apartments, 5525 S. Mission Road, was bought by California investors for $21.8 million. Alon Shnitzer, Ryan Kippes, John Kobierowski, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick, with ABI Multifamily, handled the sale.
- E. 34th St LLC bought 29,525 square feet of industrial space at 3785 E. 34th St. from 34th Street Penguins LLC, 34th Street Investment Partners LLC and Gayle Brickman for $1.6 million. Renewal by Anderson will occupy the space to distribute window products to installers in Tucson. Stephen D. Cohen, Russell W. Hall and Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Covenant Generations Church bought a 30,532-square-foot building at 651 S. Kolb Road from Palo Verde Church of Christ Corp. for $1.3 million. Rob Tomlinson, Stephen D. Cohen and Russell W. Hall, with Picor, handled the sale.
- Robert Lee Conser, Gregory Paul Conser & Madelyn Patrice Conser Trust bought 14.84 acres of industrial land at Interstate 10 and Twin Peaks Road from Continental Ranch Development LLC for $1 million. Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, represented all parties.
- Crawford & Sowers Holdings LLC bought 7,730 square feet of industrial space at 6825 E. Outlook Drive from Westpointe Holdings LLC for $640,000. An optics company, Control Vision, will occupy the property. Picor’s Stephen D. Cohen and Russell W. Hall represented the seller. Isaac Figueroa, with BFL Ventures LLC, represented the buyer.
- Meridiano Investments III LLC bought a 10,010-square-foot industrial building at 3529 E. Golf Links Road from VCN LLC for $615,000. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller, and Rick Borane, of Volk Co., represented the buyer.
- Watermark Retirement Communities leased 7,920 square feet at 4574 N. First Ave. from Butkus Ventures LLC. Buzz Isaacson Realty LLC represented both parties.
- Miramonte Homes leased 4,572 square feet at 2502 E. River Road from Lot One on Hacienda LLC. Buzz Isaacson Realty LLC represented both parties.
- Flores Concepts leased 3,743 square feet in Casas Adobes Plaza from GRI Casas Adobes, LLC. Pete Villaescusa and Jesse Peron of CBRE’s Tucson office represented the landlord, and Paul Schloss of NAI Horizon represented the tenant.
- WLJ & Co. LLC, doing business as Mian Sichuan, leased 1,200 square feet in North Oracle Plaza, 4695 N. Oracle Road. Gordon Wagner and Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, represented both parties.
- Calvary Christian Fellowship of Tucson leased an additional space of 4,274 square feet to add to its 17,100 square feet of space at 3850 and 3875 N. Business Center Drive. Pete Villaescusa and Jesse Peron, with CBRE, represented the tenant.
- Pizza Hut of Arizona leased 0.32 acres of land to build a delivery and carryout restaurant at 7000 E. Speedway. Pete Villaescusa and Jesse Peron, with CBRE, represented the tenant. The landlord, Speedway/Greenhills LLC was represented by CBRE’s Mike Stilb.