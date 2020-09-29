Tucson Real Estate: Sahuarita community keeps expanding

A national homebuilder continues to expand in Sahuarita.
DR Horton Inc. bought 15 lots from Tucson Land LLC in Santa Cruz Meadows, near Sahuarita Road and La Cañada Drive, for $963,000.
The lots are primarily 7,000 square feet in size. Randy Emerson, of GRE Partners, represented the seller and Dan Feig, of Chapman Lindsey, represented the buyer.
DR Horton already has homes in the development with prices staring at $242,000 and sizes ranging from 1,255 to 2,577 square feet.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Louis River LLC bought 18,052 square feet of office space at 6840 E. Broadway from WJS Properties Inc. for $1.1 million. Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the buyer and Alexandra Hardie, with Buzz Isaacson Realty LLC, represented the seller.
- BRinc Sunstone LLC bought the 12-unit Sun Stone Apartments, 1125 N. Seventh Ave., from Vickie L. Fife and Amed Mamood for $720,000. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
- AKA Investments Inc. bought 4,375 square feet of industrial space at 8800 W. Water St. from LARC LLC for $400,000. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller.
- James B. Rogers bought the 12-unit 22nd Street Apartments, 5830-5842 E. 22nd St., from 22nd Topaz LLC for $580,000. Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate brokers Joe Boyle and and Joseph Chaplik handled the sale.
- Corazon Cabinets LLC leased 5,250 square feet of industrial space at 4700 S. Park Ave. from Ohio Street Bldg. No 2 Ltd. LLLP. Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord and Dean Cotlow, with Cotlow Co., represented the tenant.
- Amazing Fitness LLC, dba F45 Fitness, leased 3,040 square feet at 8275 N. Silverbell Road from North Silverbell LLC. Leah Bogen, with Volk Co., represented the tenant and the landlord was represented by Advisors in Real Estate.
- Eegee’s Inc. leased 3,200 square feet at 8886 E. Tanque Verde Road from WRI Shoppes at Bears Path LLC. The landlord was represented by Dave Dutson, of NAI Horizon, and the tenant was represented by Terry Dahlstrom, of Volk Co.
- Arizona Pipeline Co. leased 2,600 square feet of office space at 2470 W. Ruthrauff Road from Ruthrauff Partners LLC. Robert C. Glaser and Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
