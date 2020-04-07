Tucson Real Estate: Vail shopping center sold to investors for $2.8M

Investors bought Old Vail Plaza, a 7,200-square-foot, four-suite center at 10235 E. Old Vail Road, in the Houghton Town Center, for $2.8 million.
The plaza was fully leased at the time of the sale.
Scott Ruble, Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Jamie Medress, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, handled the sale.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Rio Equity Group LLC bought 27,208 square feet of industrial space at 3650-3700 S. Palo Verde Road from Black Rock Ventures LLC for $2.6 million. Picor brokers Brandon Rodgers, Stephen D. Cohen and Thomas J. Nieman handled the sale.
- Lester Apartments LLC bought Lester Apartments, a 22-bedroom student housing complex at 638-642 E. Lester St., from JEMS Investments LP for $1.5 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
- 6671 E. Littletown Rd LLC bought a 12,852-square-foot warehouse at 6671 E. Littletown Road from JDL & Co. LLC for $1.3 million. Brandon Rodgers, with Picor, represented the seller and Peter Batschelet, with Lee & Associates, represented the buyer.
- Tash Real Estate Investments LLC bought Village Drive Apartments, 1701-1723 N. Village Drive and 3939 E. Pima St., from Venetian Investments LLC for $950,000. Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented both parties.
- Marco and Gloria Bermudez bought a 7,919-square-foot building on 54,014 square feet of land at 5200 S. Palo Verde Road from Aquiles LLC for $650,000. They plan to open Salon Mexico Event, a wedding and party hall. Frank Arrotta, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the buyer and the seller was self-represented.
- Murray’s Business Service Inc. leased 1,926 square feet at 899 N. Wilmot Road from Holland Arizona Investments LLC. Cameron Casey and Lori Casey, of Oxford Realty Advisors, represented both parties.
