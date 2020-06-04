You are the owner of this article.
Tucson's Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails is reopening with patio service

Janos Wilder is opening his Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails restaurant on Friday, June 5 — months after he closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic and days after civil rights protests and vandalism struck downtown Tucson.

Wilder said he will serve diners on outdoor patios to comply with state-ordered social distancing requirements. 

Janos closed Downtown Kitchen, 135 S. Sixth Ave., in early April after two of his employees developed COVID-like symptoms. Neither was tested, but Janos erred on the side of caution and discontinued the takeout that he had been doing since restaurants closed in March on the orders of Gov. Doug Ducey.

Ducey's order expired May 15, but Wilder decided to wait and see how other restaurants fared before he reopened. 

Downtown Kitchen will open at 5 p.m. daily for dinner and takeout. For reservations and menu information, visit  downtownkitchen.com.

